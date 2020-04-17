The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected the business community and tourism sector but conservation as well.

Following measures put in place by government to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre is now struggling to support the running of its daily activities.

The centre’s executive Director Dr says they have now made a request to government for support to ensure that animal welfare is taken care of.

He says they have submitted a request of Shs1.5 billion to government through the National COVID 19 taskforce and is optimistic some help will be availed.