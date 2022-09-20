By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) is still grappling with the effects of Covid-19 which contributed to the low level of revenue generation at the centre.

UWEC being a semi-autonomous body, efforts are being raised to have avenues to improve revenue collection, according to Eric Ntalo, the centre’s public relations officer.

Among these is the formulation of set light centres across different parts of the country as they bring closer the wildlife centres to communities while promoting wildlife education.

Ntalo was speaking to KFM ahead of UWEC’s 70th anniversary celebrations’ launch that will climax on December 2, 2022.

“Covid-19 was a huge setback of course to any other establishment…the fact that we had never closed since we opened in 1952,” Ntalo said while explaining that limited budget is one of the challenges they are facing due to the two-year Covid-19-induced lockdown.