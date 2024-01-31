Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr. Erias Lukwago, has asked beneficiaries under the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) to put to proper use the Shs369 million they are set to receive in the next financial year.

He emphasized this during a physical verification exercise of UWEP beneficiaries, where he engaged with 37 women groups from across Kampala’s five divisions.

Mr. Lukwago reiterated his call for a policy change to transform the revolving fund into a seed capital grant.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Lord Mayor and head of the gender docket at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms. Doreen Nyanjura, urged women groups to ensure inclusivity and that no member is left behind in accessing the programme’s benefits.

Nyanjura also expressed concern over the increasing complaints about members who fail to return the money.

“We have had a challenge as KCCA especially when it comes to recovery of the funds that are usually allocated to the previous groups. Since this UWEP fund started, a total of 2.7 billion shillings has been allocated but the recovery rate has only been at 31% and yet, if we do not get this money back, it directly affects the next group of beneficiaries,” said Nyanjura.