A panel of three court of appeal justices led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has unanimously dismissed an appeal filed by business woman Jacqueline Uwera Nsenga challenging the 20year jail term handed to her by High court Judge Duncan Gaswaga after being convinced by state of intentionally murdering her husband Juvenal Nsenga.

In a 38 pages judgement read by court’s registrar Mary Bareebe, the justices ruled that they cannot interfere with the lower court’s decision since it was well established that Uwera killed her husband intentionally.

They concurred with the lower court judge Duncan Gaswaga that prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Uwera intentionally killed her husband on 10th January 2013 when she ran over him with a Toyota Mark x vehicle at their home in Bugolobi Kampala district.

In her appeal, Nsenga through her lawyer David Mpanga wanted the Appeal court to quash both conviction and sentence of the lower court, saying the learned trial judge erred in law when he failed to properly evaluate the evidence brought before him and thereby reached on a wrong conclusion.

The three justices, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, Elizabeth Musoke, Cheborion Burishaki have ordered Nsenga to serve the 20year jail term handed to her in 2014.