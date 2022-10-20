Uwezo, an education-focused non-government organization has presented a number of recommendations to the Education Policy Review Commission (EPRC) it believes will turn around the education sector if implemented by the government.

While presenting the recommendations during the ongoing public consultations on the Education Policy Review Commission held in Kampala, Uwezo’s executive director, Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo said the commission should consider the reduction of the primary education cycle.

Uwezo also recommended that the ministry of education considers reducing the long cycle of primary education from seven to six years, thus maximizing resources, especially classrooms.

She believes that phasing out primary seven would reduce the number of adolescents and over-age children in primary schools, for whom post-primary schools offer a more suitable culture.

The Education Review Commission was launched by Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni in May last year to conduct a rapid assessment of the current education system, undertake an in-depth analysis of the 1992 Education Policy, public hearings on the education sector reforms.