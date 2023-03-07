By Mike Sebalu

Women Members of Parliament under the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) want the House to pass and ensure implementation of gender equality laws aimed at protecting the rights of women and girls.

The sexual offences bill and those related to fields of science and technology, engineering, mathematics, and ICT are among the bills UWOPA is pushing for.

The legislators also called for an increase in investment for the advancement of gender equality in innovation, technological change, and education in the digital age through budget allocation to ensure teaching of sciences among others.

They also want mental change in schools through carrier guidance on the importance of having women and girls involved in science technology and mathematics among others.

Hope Grania Nakazibwe, the UWOPA Secretary-General who also doubles as the Mubende district Woman Member of Parliament as well as Bukwo district Woman MP, Everyn Chemutai, and Eastern region UWOPA representative addressed the press on Tuesday ahead of the International Women’s Day Celebrations slated for Wednesday, March 8 with national celebrations set to be held in Kiruhuura district.

This year’s celebrations will be under the theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,”