The leadership of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) has been urged to lead a mass sensitization campaign on the Marriage Bill 2024, which was recently tabled in Parliament for its first reading by Tororo District Woman MP Sarah Opendi.

Speaking at a media training, Wakiso District Woman MP Betty Ethel Naluyima emphasized the need for UWOPA to engage both MPs and local leaders on the true goals of this bill to clear up any misconceptions and highlight the bill’s focus on safety, equality, and fairness in marriage.

“We have a duty to ensure that we make life better. Let’s be ready to sensitize our community,” she said.

Naluyima, also a member of UWOPA, recommended that the bill include mandatory premarital counseling for civil marriages, similar to Christian marriage practices, to support marital stability.