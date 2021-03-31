By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Women Parliamentary Association together with non-governmental organizations including LANDNET has urged President Museveni to ascent to the Succession Amendment Bill that was passed by parliament yesterday.

The private bill presented to parliament by Mbarara Woman Member of Parliament Rosette Kajangu who was later joined by the government aims at providing for the distribution of estates of the deceased person and also for guardianship of the children.

Kumi Woman Member of Parliament Monica Amoding has meanwhile rubbished claims that the piece of legislation is aimed at benefiting women alone.

Amoding also says that all children of the deceased whether from a legally married wife or not are entitled to the property of their parents and the deceased will be free to either pick a male or female child to inherit it.

While the director of Access to Land Justice at LANDNET Bernadette Bakidde explains that the principal home will be for the widow or widower with a provision in the law for a guardian who will manage the property of the children with penalties for mismanagement.