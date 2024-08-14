The president of Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), the youth wing of the opposition Democratic Party, Mr. Ismael Kirya, has accused government officials of embezzling youth allowances during the National Youth Day celebrations on Monday.

Kirya, who was among the invited youth delegates at the celebrations in Soroti district says he observed that the day was more about accountability and generating income for government officials rather than addressing youth challenges.

“We witnessed a lot of havoc on the International Youth Day celebrations. Many government officials are using it just for accountability and making money but not solving youth-centered issues. Before going to the venue, we checked on our colleagues at Soroti University, where the young people had gathered to get some transport refunds. We saw some government officials swindling youth money,” he said.

Kirya alleges that the event concluded with nearly 50 young delegates unpaid, leaving the National Youth Council chairperson uncertain about how to handle the situation.