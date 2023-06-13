The Uganda Young Democrats, the youth wing of the Democratic Party (DP) is questioning the agenda behind what they termed as publicizing the president’s sickness. Recently, the Ministry of Health confirmed that President Museveni contracted the deadly Covid-19 and that he decided to go into self-isolation. Since then, Museveni and other government officials have been sharing updates about his health status.

Addressing the media at the DP headquarters in Kampala, the president of Uganda Young Democrats, Ismael Kirya, alleged that there could be a hidden motive for Museveni’s illness, saying that he has been careful with his mask on. Kirya wonders how Museveni contracted Covid-19 since all the people he meets are subjected to mandatory Covid-19 tests before meeting him.

‘’News has been circulating about the president’s illness and as the Democratic Party, we would like to join the entire nation to wish the president of the Republic of Uganda a quick recovery, However, it’s quite disturbing this time when we see state house starting to publicise his sickness,’’ Mr. Kirya said.

‘’Publicisiing the president’s sickness has never happened, you mean this is the first time president is suffering from a chronic disease? He suffered from a hand illness recently how come this was not publicized?” Kirya wondered.

Kirya claims that Museveni could be hiding away from foreign officials who want to discuss the recently signed Anti-Homosexuality Act or is busy doing ‘some other things’ quietly.