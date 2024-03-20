The Youth Wing of the Democratic Party, the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) has threatened to run to court to challenge Makerere University’s decision to prohibit partisan politics for student leadership.

This is after the University Council abolished political affiliations in student leadership and no candidate is allowed to hold a rally which was cited to be sowing discord among students.

However UYD president, Mr Ismael Kirya says they are not happy with this mode of elections introduced in 2022, noting that university students are adults and should be allowed to associate with political parties of their choice

Kirya notes that Makerere’s politics was mentored many leaders in the country, explaining that UYD cannot simply look on as students’ rights are violated.

“We are going to challenge the university statute which bans the political parties, civil rights of the students, and their right to associate in Makerere University. We are now in touch with our lawyers and in the next two weeks, we are going to sue Makerere University so that we can save the future,” said Mr Kirya.

He said they have already contacted party lawyers and within 2 weeks the matter will be in court.