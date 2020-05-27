By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has implored all people settled or conducting activities in protection zones of lakeshores, river banks, wetlands and forest reserves to vacate .

The call has been reechoed by the ICT minister Judith Nabakooba following a recent directive issued by the President on April 22 to the water and environment minister and minister of local government to have all encroachers in these areas evicted.

Addressing the media, Nabakooba says the responsible law enforcement agencies have started evicting all those in the protection zones of 200m from lakeshores, 100m from river banks and 30- 50 meters from wetlands.

She also urges people living in Mountaineous areas of Rwenzori, Elgon and Kigezi who have are prone to landslides to move to safe places with immediate effect.