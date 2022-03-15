By Damali Mukhaye

The Education Service Commission is slated to take the validation exercise of teachers to the rest of regions upcountry today.

The Commission started with the validation of teachers in the Central Region which ended on March 4.

The Secretary to the Education Service Commission, Dr Asuma Lukwago now says that country-wide validation kicks off today up to April 14, before schools close for first term holidays.

He says the education team is going to distribute among themselves the available regions to ensure that the exercise is finished before teachers leave schools.

The government is aiming at wiping out ghost teachers and those using fake papers.