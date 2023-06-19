By Stephen Mbidde

The police fire and rescue department is investigating an incident in which a motor vehicle got completely burnt early this morning at Wankoko near Bugoloobi, along Old Portbell road.

Police fire brigade from Kololo airstrip rushed to extinguish it at about 5:30am.

According to preliminary investigations, the Toyota Allex registration number UAT 157X was being driven by one Siraje Ssebowa who has been rushed to Mulago after sustaining serious injuries.

It is also believed the vehicle is owned by Oliver Adong, a police officer attached to Jinja Road Police Station.

According to CCTV footage retrieved by Police, the driver was overspeeding when he reportedly hit a stone before the car overturned and caught fire.

Investigations about this incident continue.