A number of market vendors who are sleeping at their workplaces due to the COVID-19 lockdown are enduring mosquito bites at night.

After Daily Monitor published a picture of a woman sleeping in Busega Market last month, President Museveni welcomed this initiative and directed the ministry to fumigate areas around all the city markets and distribute nets to all vendors to prevent malaria.

However, Bismark Ssempijja, the Finance Director of the National Markets and Allied Employee Union says, out of the 560 nets that were required at Nakasero market, only160 have been received.

When KFM visited this market, a number of women were found sleeping on the verandahs in front of the locked shops without nets or even blankets.

The situation was not different at Nakawa and Kalerwe market where some vendors have never received mosquito nets.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says he is going to consult the team that was distributing the nets to establish whether or not all vendors received them.