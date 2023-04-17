The Uganda Veterinary Board (UVB) has suspended the registration of all veterinary graduates from Makerere University due to poor training structures.

The move has also affected the current students pursuing veterinary medicine who can’t practice in it Uganda until the situation is rectified by the university.

The revelation was made by Barnabas Nawangwe, the university’s Vice Chancellor while appearing before Parliament’s Education Committee to present the 2023/2024 ministerial policy statement.

Nawangwe warned that the failure to address concerns raised by the Board could have far-reaching negative consequences for Uganda.

He explained that the Veterinary Board has suspended the registration of veterinary graduates because they say the facilities aren’t adequate enough.

The Uganda Veterinary Board is the professional regulatory body established by an Act of Parliament (The Veterinary Surgeons Act 1958, Cap 277), composed of seven veterinarians and are appointed by the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries with the approval of Cabinet.