By Shabibah Nakirigya

Vice President Jesca Alupo has asked the newly elected leaders and public officers to declare their wealth on time to the Office of Inspectorate of government to avoid inconvenience.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Alupo said all public officers are required by the Leadership Code Act 2002 to give information on their income, assets and liabilities as a practice of accountability in an effort to fight corruption.

Alupo added that the fight against corruption is one of the key areas that the government focuses on and they will deal with all errant leaders and public officers who have continued to misuse government funds and failed to deliver services to the citizens.

“As Government, we need to be united in action to stop the spread of this cancer. I appeal to you as newly

elected leaders to fully participate in the crusade against corruption. The people of Uganda voted you to work on their needs and not your individual gains,” she said.