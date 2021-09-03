By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the arrest of the Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga.

This comes after social media reports that Muganga had been kidnapped

However the army spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso has since revealed that DR Muganga was arrested by joint security forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in Uganda.

Byekwaso says investigations into the matter have commenced.

It is not clear which country he is spying for but Dr Muganga is the chairman of the Bavandimwe, an association of Rwandans born in Uganda.

The Bavandimwe have been pushing for the change of name of the Banyarwanda community in Uganda to Abavandimwe translated as “brethren”, a move they say will reduce segregation among the respective communities they live in.

Under their newly established council of Abavandimwe, the group claims that their tribe has been confused with the Rwandan nationals and many have been denied social services including National Identity Cards and passports.