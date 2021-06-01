Victoria University is set to vaccinate all its students starting from 1st to 4th July.

The students of this university decided to to create a safe learning Community for themselves by voluntarily choosing to be Vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to a post from the university vice chancellor, it’s their role to ensure that all stakeholders are safe.

”We are vaccinating all our students and staff because we have a primary responsibility to keep our stakeholders Healthy and alive,” the vice Chancellor, Dr Lawyer Muganga who participated in this exercise said.

This comes after the rise of COVID-19 cases in schools and universities. Yesterday, Kyambogo University directed that all lectures should be held online after confirming 50 COVID-19 cases.

Uganda currently has confirmed 47,761 COVID-19 cases.