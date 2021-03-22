By Ruth Anderah

Three other National Unity platform’s MPs-elect have had their victory challenged before the High Court in Kampala.

Among these is the party’s spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi who is alleged to have connived with the Electoral Commission to commit several electoral offences including ballot stuffing and falsification of results to enable him win the Nakawa West parliamentary seat.

Ssenyonyi’s accuser is one Shukula Mukesh, who contested for the same seat in the January 14th polls.

The other is the Lubaga South MP-elect Aloysious Mukasa whose is said to lack the requisite academic qualifications for an MP.

According to court documents filed by his political rival Eugenia Nassolo, Mukasa only sat for one subject; (FineArt) at A’level from Merryland High School in Entebbe and scored a “C”.

Nassolo who came 3rd in the race wants the court to declare her the duly elected MP for Lubaga South Constituency.

While the other is the Makindye Sabaagabo MP-elect David Sserukenya who has been dragged to court by his political rival and incumbent MP Emmanuel Ssempala Kigozi for allegedly offering himself for nomination and subsequent election well knowing that he lacks the minimum academic qualifications of an MP.

Ssempala Kigozi says Sserukenya who is a senior medical laboratory technician neither lacks both the Ordinary and Advanced level certificates of education.

These, together with Muhammad Ssegirinya who is also sued for not possessing the required minimum academic qualification of an MP and the Busiro North MP elect Paul Nsubuga will have to file their responses to defend their victory at a later date to be given by court.