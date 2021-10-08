The chairperson of Uganda Bloggers Association, Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxess has distanced himself from a video clip in which he allegedly confessed to killing producer Daniel Mukisa aka Danz Kumapeesa.

Danz Kumapeesa succumbed to head injuries in October 2017 after he was hit with a dumbbell.

An eight-second video that has since gone viral on social shows the blogger allegedly confessing to having a hand in the death of the producer.

The blogger however, told our sister station, Spark TV on Thursday that the video was concocted by ill-intended people to blackmail him before describing it as a social media war.

