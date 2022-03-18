By Ivan Ssenabulya

Village and parish chairpersons in Mukono have asked government to involve them, in the verification of Administrative Units.

The exercise started yesterday expected to be closed on 26th March, as part of preparations for the LC1, 11 and women council elections.

According to the Electoral Commission’s spokesperson Pual Bukenya Paul, the 10 day exercise is being conducted in consultation with the technical District/City administrative leadership, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Principal Assistant Secretary/Senior Assistant Secretary/Sub County Chief, Town Clerks and District/City Planners.

Lwanga Charles, the LC II chairperson of Namawojjolo parish in Nama sub-county, Kisozi village chairperson in Nakisunga Davis Kalema, Kato Jim, the Ntawo parish chairperson all in Mukono underscored the need for technical to engage them.

Mukono municipal Assistant Town Clerk, Hajat Minisa Namukose said that were not aware of the exercise and hadn’t been engaged as focal people.

Bukenya said that by 2018, Uganda had 146 districts/cities, 2,211 sub- counties/towns/municipal divisions, 431 wards, 10,259, Parishes/wards and 70,512 villages.