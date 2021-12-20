BY BILL OKETCH & CHARITY AKULLO

A leader of a village savings group in Lira city has committed suicide after failing to produce the group money which was under his custody.

37-year old Patrick Oming, a treasurer of Neno Abor Village Savings Group in Awiodyek Sub-county, took his life after he reportedly lost the members’ savings.

Tonny Okwir, the chairperson of Neno Abor Village Savings Group says since January 2021, 40 members of Neno Abor Village Savings Group had saved over Shs 10 million and the money was to be shared on December 19.

However, when the members asked the treasurer to produce the money so it could be shared for Christmas, Oming had apparently spent everything.

Local leaders and family members said the deceased escaped from home on Sunday morning, a few hours before the money could be shared among the members.

The deceased’s 12-year-old boy reportedly saw his father picking a rope and putting it in his pocket before he disappeared.

His lifeless body was later found hanging on a tree, about two kilometers from his home at Ayeamwonyi Village, Amokogee Parish in Awiodyek Sub-county.

Lira City police commander, Godfrey Abigaba, says upon searching the house thoroughly, the widow recovered only Shs600,000 from a pocket of one of the deceased’s torn trousers.