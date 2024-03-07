Mr Vincent Lubega Nsamba has been declared by the 90th Makerere University Electoral Commission as the institution’s new guild president.

Nsamba has garnered 2,540 votes in an online election conducted today, Thursday, March 7, 2024.

He has had a narrow margin win of 4 votes against his close rival Edmond Ariho who garnered 2,536 votes.

Fulungensio Kasekende came second runner with 1,674 votes while Simon Wandukwa became third with 1,039 votes.

These are among 16 candidates who competed for the Makerere guild president seat.

According to Electoral Commission Chairperson Mr Ramadhan Kirunda, a total of 25000 were expected to vote.

This is the third time Makerere University students have voted virtually following the ban on physical elections and campaigns in 2022.

The decision was taken by the university management following the death of a Uganda Christian University (UCU) student during the 2022 campaigns prompting the University to conduct a constitutional review.