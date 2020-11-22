

The NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has condemned tribalism and violence among Ugandans.

This comes as a result of the free Bobi Wine protests that took place in country on Wednesday and Thursday.

While at the NUP headquarters, Robert Kyagulanyi says that President Museveni is only trying to provoke Ugandans into being violent so that he can portray the NUP supporters as violent people.

“We condemn tribalism and we strongly believe in unity. We all come from different walks of life and we all believe in the same thing. Our party is called NUP because it’s meant to unite us all. We are also non-violent,” he said.

Kyagulanyi also blames security for using pain clothed men in calming down the protests. According to Kyagulanyi, Museveni will soon pay for the crimes he has committed.

“The blood shed, the tears shed by families will never go in vain,” he promised.

At the same event, the NUP spokesperson Joel Kyagulanyi has condemned the people who used the protests to commit crimes like theft.