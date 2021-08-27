By Lukeman Mutesasira

Uganda Premier League side Vipers SC have appointed Roberto Goncalves Oliviero from Brazil as their new head coach.

Oliviero has signed a 3-year contract with the Kitende-based club and will be deputised by Portuguese Marcelo Cardoso.

The 60 year old played for Brazilian clubs Fluminese, Palmeiras and Flamingo.

He has previously managed Brazilian clubs Sao Bento, Brasil de Pelotas and Fluminese amongst others.

He has also had coaching stints in countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Angola, Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia among others.

Club president Lawrence Mulindwa has described him as the one the club wanted and thanked whoever helped in identifying him.

This ends speculations about Vipers new coach and the club legal officer Denis Luganda says Oliviera stood the best out of the 84 applicants.

Vipers’ finished third last season in the Star times Uganda premier league.