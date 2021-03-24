By Moses Ndhaye

The 10th National Social Security Fund Career Expo kicks off this morning with a focus on helping young people pursue new ideas beyond their university degrees.

The annual event is jointly organized by the NSSF and Monitor Publications Limited.

According to the managing director of Nation Media group –Uganda Tony Glencross, this year’s Career Expo is intended to prepare young people to be versatile for the post-covid job market.

He says the career expo which runs till March 26th under the theme; “Repurposing your career goals to the new normal” will be virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the managing director of the National social security fund Richard Byarugaba says, the expo is timely and asked Universities to support the students in this venture.

The Career Expo will virtually connect students from 12 universities from across the country to various industry experts lined up from different sectors such as technology, banking, and business.