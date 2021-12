By Christine Nakyeyune

Voting is underway at various polling stations in Kayunga LC5 chairperson by-election amid reports of violence and ballot stuffing.

Election observers have also noted delayed start of the voting exercise at some polling centers due to delayed delivery of polling material.

We have spoken to Joyce Nabikolo one of the election observers for the Women’s Situation Room who is stationed at Kawuma’s Compound A-M polling center