By Babra Anyait

Vice President, Jessica Alupo has been installed as the third chancellor of St. Lawrence University. She was installed shortly after the opening of the university’s 13th graduation ceremony in Rubaga, Kampala.

Alupo takes over from former vice president, Edward Ssekandi who has been serving as the university’s chancellor.

At least 479 graduands have gathered at St Lawrence University for the institution’s 13th graduation ceremony.

St Lawrence university was established by the late Prof. Lawrence Mukibi who died in 2017.

