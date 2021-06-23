By Damali Mukhaye

The new Vice President, Jessica Alupo has pledged better service delivery to all Ugandans.

She made the pledge as she officially took over office from Edward Ssekandi this morning at the Office of the Prime Minister.

She says her office, working with other government officials will mobilize Ugandans towards increased household income and moving the economy towards monetization.

Alupo says that once the economy is monetized, there will be creation of jobs, enhanced production of goods, improved technology and a widened tax base.

She also added that she will work closely with her predecessor given his expertise in the politics of this country.

Ssekandi on the other hand says he has written a detailed report to guide Alupo about the functions and roles of this office.

Other ministers who have handed over office today include ICT’s Judith Nabakoba to Chris Baryomunsi as well as those under the finance docket.