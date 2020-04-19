Wakaliga residents have stormed Kampala lord mayor’s residence asking him for the food relief that government is distributing to those affected by the on going lock down due to the Corona virus pandemic.

Lukwago said this is not the first time city dwellers are approaching him asking for help. He adds that he has been giving them the little he has.

However Lukwago said that today, the people who had stormed his home have been beaten up and some arrested by the security forces.

Speaking to KFM, Kampala metropolitan police spokes person, Patrick Onyango said he hasn’t received any reports of people beaten and arrested at lord mayor’s residence.