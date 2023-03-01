Police in Katwe, a Kampala suburb are investigating the death of a child who was killed after a perimeter wall collapsed following a heavy downpour.

The incident happened in Makindye Ssabagabo municipality, Wakiso district.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson says the downpour washed off the perimeter wall of Eden Restoration church in Kanyanya zone, Ndejje Division, Makindye Ssabagabo municipality.

It is said that the wall collapsed and hit the house of a one Margret Namalawa who was sleeping with her three children.

One of the sons identified as Tony Kayondo was buried by the wall and died on spot, Seka Joseph escaped with minor injuries while Walugembe Brian and their mother escaped uninjured.