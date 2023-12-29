By Barbra Nalweyiso

The Wamala regional police commander, Stephen Onencan, has appealed to the general public to stay vigilant ahead of New Year celebrations.

He expressed concern about drunk driving, saying high New Year’s spirits can lead to irresponsible behavior, including driving under the influence before urging everyone to celebrate responsibly.

Onencan says with excitement focused on festivities, some parents may neglect their responsibilities, leaving children unattended at home. He cautioned against this practice and reminded parents of their duty to ensure their children’s safety.

“My appeal to the people as we reach the new year is that they should be cautious of themselves and they should not leave their children out minus the control of adults to roam around,” he said.

Meanwhile, he maintains that several places in Wamala region have been cleared for fireworks display and are ready to deploy police officers in all cleared places in the region.