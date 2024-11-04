The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Ms. Mariam Wangadya, has called for a balance between economic liberalization and human rights as Uganda’s investment landscape expands.

Wangadya also reminded Ugandans that the Sustainable Development Goals emphasize the importance of businesses upholding human rights.

“As Uganda’s investment landscape grows, we see the need to balance economic liberalization with human rights. Upholding human rights is not only a state’s responsibility,” Wangadya said.

She was speaking at the Business and Human Rights Symposium on Monday in Kampala, where she urged the private sector to support responsible businesses to conduct campaigns and reminded business communities of their duty to respect human rights.