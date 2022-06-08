A 17-year-old Senior Four student of Wanyange Girls’ Senior Secondary School, who allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday morning, foretold her death in a WhatsApp group during the first lockdown, this publication has learnt.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, in a brief comment, said Ms Josephine Namuli committed suicide in her dormitory on Tuesday at around 7am using a rope attached to her bed.

Mr Mubi added that police visited the scene, retrieved her body and took it to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem as investigations continue to establish what triggered the suicide.