The army in Kotido is pursuing a group of 7 warriors who yesterday shot dead a 10-year pupil and injured another two as they reported back to school on a motorcycle in Kotido district.

The deputy RDC Kotido, Gabriel Etesot says the incident happened between the villages of Chamukoko, and Nakwangamoru at the border points of Abim and Kotido at around midday.

He identified the deceased child as Catherine Atima, while one of the injured is identified as Martha Akello.

The UPDF deputy spokesperson for the third division, Moses Amuya says the initial findings indicate that the warriors were armed with 2 guns as well as bow and arrows.

Last week in a meeting held in Abim, the LC5 chairpersons from districts neighbouring Karamoja challenged the army leadership to be more vigilant against these warriors because their actions have impacted the social-economic operations of the residents.