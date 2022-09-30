Men dressed in military fatigue and armed with assault rifles are said to have kidnapped a Pakistani businessman near Kireka Grammar Primary School in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District and later robbed him of unspecified amount of money before dumping him in an isolated area on Mukono-Kayunga Road.

Police said a man in company of three men dressed in military fatigue and armed with assault rifles travelling in a Fielder vehicle kidnapped Mr Hensam Muhammed, a car dealer.

The Thursday incident in which Hensam was kidnapped happened at Kireka C in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District at 1pm. He was hours later dumped at Kasangalabi village.

