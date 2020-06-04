

By Simon Emwamu

A number of watermelon farmers in Teso sub region are counting losses due to prolonged absence of Kenyan businessmen who have in the recent past been buying ready watermelons for the consuming Kenyan market.

Dan Mulalu, is one of the affected farmers in Katakwi district who says he has watched his ready watermelons reduce to threads in the garden as result of lack of market.

He says unlike other agricultural ventures, watermelon farming comes with huge cost, right from purchasing seeds, spraying and harvesting.

In Kumi, the deputy mayor, Julius Okello, tells KFM that he used over Sh2m to plant 3 acres of watermelon but he has not even recovered Shs1M from the harvest.

He says the entire garden is full of rotten water melons following the lockdown that has kept borders closed to the Kenyan buyers.

Currently in Kumi town, a watermelon pod goes for between Shs1000-2000, compared Sh8000 three months ago.