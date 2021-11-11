By Ivan Ssenabulya

Security experts have spoken out on the wave of explosions that has swept across the country in the past few days claiming several lives and injuries.

This is after another suspected bomb explosion claimed a life and injured four others in Kapeeka, Nakaseke district a short while ago.

The cause of this latest explosion, just like the previous ones is yet to be determined.

Speaking to KFM, Security analyst Fred Egesa says the government needs to review its approach in handling these re-emerging cells to ensure the safety of all Ugandans

Last week a blast killed 3 children in Nakaseke district as the country grappled with the third bomb attack in a week.

Today’s explosion also comes as police investigate yet another incident in which two more children aged 5 and 6 were injured after the ordnance they were playing with exploded in Kibuku District.

Immaculate Alaso the Bukedi North Region police spokesperson says the officers responded to an incident suspected to be an ordinance explosion at Kujji I village, Kujji parish in Tirinyi Town Council, Kibuku, and cordoned off the scene.

The boys identified as Ivan Namwoyo and Innocent Kagoro sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Tirinyi Health center.