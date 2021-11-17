President Museveni has revealed that he is coming for the terrorists who threw explosions in Kampala city yesterday.

“The terrorists invited us and we are coming for them,” he said.

Two explosions were on Tuesday morning reported downtown Kampala. Photos and videos shared on social media showed heavy clouds of smoke and some cars burning near Jubilee Insurance along Parliamentary Avenue.

Another explosion was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station in Kampala.

Today at 10:00hours, some pigs (in reality manipulated and confused Bazzukulu), apparently, blew themselves up, one near the IGG office and the other near CPS.

In a tweet, Museveni reveals that the bombers are part of the ADF group that tried to kill Gen Katumba Wamala in June.

“The bomber of CPS was by the names of Mansoor Uthman and the one of the IGG office is by the names of Wanjusi Abdallah. All these are part of the ADF group that attacked Gen. Katumba in June,” he said.

Museveni adds, much as they are trying to find the terrorists, the country’s alertness is greatly helping the situation and minimizing the damage caused by the bombs.

“The one who blew himself in the bus was Matovu Muzafari. Unfortunately, 3 people died in today’s incident apart from the 3 suicide bombers. The injured are 36. Apart from hunting the terrorists, the country’s strategy of vigilance (alertness), is helping to minimize damage,” he tweeted.