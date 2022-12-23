The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has revealed that the police and sister security agencies have managed to dismantle terror cells of suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels and gangs attached to the Uganda Coalition For Change, a domestic terror group that had started to attack security installations.

The said terrorists have in the past attacked, murdered some police officers, and made off with rifles in Busika police station in Luweero district and Gadaffi Barracks in Jinja among other places.

Delivering this year’s Christmas message read by the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the IGP said security agencies have also managed to secure the Northern Bypass from criminals who were attacking and vandalizing vehicles, as well as machete-wielding criminals in areas of Kyengera, Nansana, and Lukaya among others.

He has assured members of the public of maximum security during the festive season country-wide.