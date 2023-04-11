The Uganda Prisons Service has dismissed as baseless claims that they have a special VIP wing for high-profile convicts.

Responding to critics about the condition of remanded Karamoja Affairs minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu at Luzira prison, the Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson, Frank Baine noted that for the 27 years he has worked with prisons, he has never heard of a VIP wing.

He has also dismissed claims that the minister started a hunger strike while in prison.

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kimono Kitutu and her brother Micheal Naboya Kitutu, spent the Easter weekend in Luzira prison after they failed to secure last-minute bail from the Anti-corruption Court from where they were remanded for allegedly diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

They are expected to return to court tomorrow April 12, 2023, when the magistrate hopes to make a ruling on their bail application.