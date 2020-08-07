The Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama has maintained that they have not yet gazetted the National Unity Platform proposal for a party colour to red.

Addressing journalists, on the progress of the implementation of the 2020/2021 electoral road map, Byabakama noted that Kyagulanyi’s NUP party applied but the request was turned down as the colour ‘Red’ is still a preserve of the Uganda People’s Congress Party.

‘We informed them, the law is very clear, a change you are proposing as a party, only becomes effective after the Electoral Commission has gazetted that change. In the case of NUP, we have not gazetted the proposed change they wanted,’ noted the EC boss.

He cited section 11 of the Political Parties and Organisations Act that stated that every change or alteration shall only come into effect if the Electoral Commission approves it.

People Power members, however, argue that there are no monopoly colours and that their official party colours are red, white and navy blue, although they use red as the dominant colour.

Byabakama also confirms that they received a petition from a group of people claiming to be some of the founders of the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party and they are challenging the acquisition of their party by Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi.