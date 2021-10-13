By Derrick Wandera

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has responded to four-time presidential candidate Col (Rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, saying they hold no fight with him and there is no need for an apology.

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general, yesterday told journalists at their headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala, that they are committed to working together with Dr Besigye’s new formation even without necessarily joining them.

“We have been working with Dr Besigye and continue to at any time. I have not personally seen the official statement from him for us to make a public apology but I think there is no need for that because there is no fight between us,” Mr Rubongoya said.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/we-hold-nothing-against-you-nup-tells-besigye–3581740