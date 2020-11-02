

The NUP president Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has called upon all Ugandans to move with umbrellas tomorrow as a symbol for their party.

He has also called upon Uganda Police to respect their supporters and treat them the same way they have treated NRM supporters.

“Today, we saw people mobilised by NRM standing along different roads, guarded by the police, unmolested. WE HOPE THE POLICE WILL BEHAVE THE SAME WAY IF OUR SUPPORTERS STAND AND BY THE ROAD TO WAVE TO US,” he posted on his Facebook page.

While addressing media at the NUP headquarters, Bobi Wine has asked Ugandans not to be intimidated by anyone tomorrow as they head for nomination.

“Don’t be limited. Everything red is a symbol of liberation. Those with berets, wear them. You can wear red shirts, ties etc,” he said.

He also reveals that he has received a letter from police directing him on the routes that should be used as he heads for nomination tomorrow. Bobi Wine says he is ready to follow the given routes.

“Police has written to me about this route as I go for nominations tomorrow. We have no problem and we shall follow this route to the nominations venue. After that, we shall head straight to our office in Kamwokya where we shall launch our manifesto!” he posted on his Facebook page.

On behalf of all NUP leaders in Kampala, Hon Allan Ssewanyana called upon all Ugandans especially ladies to wear only red attires.

“Ladies, everything should be red tomorrow. Wear red lipstick and paint your nails red. Everywhere, we should put on red,” he said.

Kyagulanyi will be nominated tomorrow together with Patrick Amuriat and Joseph Kabuleta.