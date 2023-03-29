Kampala Capital City Authority deputy executive director Eng. David Luyimbazi has spoken out about the poor state of roads in Kampala saying they should not be blamed for it.

According to Eng Luyimbazi, the new management of the city authority inherited worn-out roads with over 40 years of service life as compared to the mandatory 10 to 20 years.

He says all hope is not lost because they have embarked on a major plan to redeem and upgrade the old infrastructure to make them passable for the dense traffic which is over and above the recommended 400 vehicles expected to use paved roads daily.

“I will not seat here and deny that the infrastructure is not scrambling, yes it is but this is something we have inherited as new management in KCCA. Right now our major objective and intention is to redeem the old infrastructure,” Luyimbazi said.

Records from KCCA show that the city has 2100 Km of roads, out of which 600km are tarmac and 1500 marram.