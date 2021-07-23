By Arthur Arnold Wadero & Stephen Otage

Vice President Jessica Alupo has vowed to diligently lead the cabinet in implementing President Museveni’s directive on lifting the lives of Ugandans.

While welcoming the incoming Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Office Vice President Alex Kakooza, Alupo tasked her team to focus on delivering on President Museveni’s five major areas as stated during the swearing-in of his new cabinet.

She has also directed that the incoming PPS Kakooza who takes over from Lutaya Kivumbi to track the progress of the key areas of focus that President Museveni listed at the Kololo Independence Ground when the cabinet was sworn in.

Addressing the new cabinet, Museveni instructed that in their course of work, the ministers aim at ‘smashing, corruption, building cohesion, promoting patriotism, work towards bolstering regional integration and also promote service delivery through the next five-long term.