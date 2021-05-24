The Member of Parliament for Omoro County, Jacob Oulanyah has won the speakership race hence becoming the speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Oulanyah has appreciated the members of parliament for voting him and entrusting him hence promising to do his best as speaker of the 11th Parlaiment.

“I thank God Almighty for His grace and the gift of life that has made me reach this day. I thank you for the confidence that you have put in me. I can only promise to do my best,” he said.

While addressing members of parliament after taking the oath, Oulanyah has called for unity and working together in order to achieve their goals.

Oulanyah also reveals that this particular election has been challenging and many friendships have been broken in the process. He has however called upon members of parliament to mend the broken relationships.

“This particular election has been challenging. As a result, expectations are high, fears and uncertainties exist but together we must rebuild our friendship. I promise to provide leadership through this and walk the talk. Together we should build relationships, mend the bridges and work together. Utmost due diligence will be the catchphrase,” he said.

The former deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah garnered 310 votes while the former speaker of the 10th Parliament Rebecca Kadaga garnered 197 votes in the concluded MPs election and Hon Ibrahim Ssemujju with 15 votes.