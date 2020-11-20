

The UPDF spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso has revealed that security forces have so far used proportional force to quell pro-Bobi wine protestors as opposed to excessive force.

Her response comes after the security forces were accused of using excessive force to disperse protests which have left 29 people dead and hundreds injured.

While on the hot seat last night, Byekwaso said they have the capacity to use excessive force but haven’t disclosed that the effects would have been more devastating.

Commenting on incidents of armed men directly aiming at unarmed civilians, Byekwaso says it is sometimes used as a defensive tool in times of oppression.

She has also revealed that the plain clothed armed men seen in the city are part of the security detail but does not disclose who they are.

She further defends soldiers who have helped quell the pro-Bobi Wine protests saying they were just helping the over stretched police and usurping their powers as alleged.