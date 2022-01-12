By Gertrude Mutyaba

The Archbishop of Uganda, His Grace Dr Steven Kaziimba Mugalu says, the church will adhere to the government’s directive of learners who were impregnated during the lockdown.

The Archbishop made remarks in Masaka at Maria Flo hotel on Tuesday. Kaziimba says many schools may not manage to take care of these learners since they do not have the capacity like health facilities to take care of them.

He, however, notes that there is a need to sit down with all parties including teachers, parents, and religious leaders to see how these children may be helped.

Despite the government’s passing an order on impregnated learners, Kaziimba says there is still need to revise the orders on how they will not mix with those that are not carrying babies.

Kaziimba says the religious leaders have organized visits that will help them provide Physio support to those who gave birth and those who are still pregnant.